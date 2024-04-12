Shah to address election rally in Manipur on April 15

Imphal, Apr 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address an election rally in Manipur’s Imphal East district on April 15, a state BJP leader said on Friday.

Advertisment

Shah will arrive at Imphal airport around 2 pm and will head to Hapta Kangjeibung in the district to attend the public meeting, Manipur BJP general secretary K Saratkumar Singh said.

The home minister will later visit the party office here and depart for Delhi around 4.20 pm, he said.

The Lok Sabha elections in the state will be held in two phases. Inner Manipur and parts of Outer Manipur will go to polls on April 19, while voting in the remaining areas of Outer Manipur will be held on April 26.

The BJP has fielded state education minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh as its candidate for Inner Manipur, and announced its support for Naga People's Front nominee K Timothy Zimik in Outer Manipur. PTI CORR RBT