Shah to arrive in Assam on 2-day visit, take stock of preparations for 2026 polls

Guwahati, Aug 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive here on Thursday on a two-day visit to Assam during which he would attend the state BJP's core committee meeting to discuss issues related to the assembly polls due next year, among other programmes.

Shah was earlier scheduled to visit the state for a day on August 29.

''Leaving for Assam on a two-day tour. Today, will chair the BJP's core committee meeting in Guwahati. In the morning tomorrow will initiate the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory to bolster cyber security in the region along with various other projects,” Shah said in a post on X.

''Later in the day will address the 'NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan' and the Birth Centenary Celebration of former CM Golap Borbora Ji. Eager to meet the enthusiastic people of Assam,'' Shah said.

Replying to the post, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam looks forward to welcoming him.

''Your guidance has helped Assam chart new territories in peace and development, and we are confident that this visit of yours will further strengthen our resolve to serve the people,'' Sarma said.

Earlier, the CM reviewed the arrangements at the Khanapara Veterinary Field, where the ‘Panchayat Sammelan’ will be held on Friday.

''Assam is all geared up to welcome Adarniya Shri @AmitShah ji in some time from now. Reviewed arrangements at Khanapara a while back,'' he said.

The home minister, soon after his arrival, will attend the core committee meeting at the party headquarters, where he would later have dinner with the BJP members.

''He will discuss the preparations for the forthcoming Assam assembly elections, which is very important for the party, and the Union home minister takes a keen interest in it,'' Sarma had said on Wednesday.

On Friday, Shah will inaugurate the newly-constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, followed by the E-inauguration of National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and E-Inauguration cum E-foundation laying of various development projects of ITBP, SSB and the Assam Rifles.

In the afternoon, he will attend a convention of the newly elected NDA panchayat members at the 'Panchayat Sammelan’, which will mark the ''sounding of the war bugle'' for the 2026 assembly elections by the national leader.

Shah will then review the progress of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a 5,000-seat capacity.

In the evening, he will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of Assam's first non-Congress chief minister, Golap Borbora, before leaving for New Delhi.

“The visit of the Union minister is very important for us politically, but all the other events are equally important,'' Sarma said. PTI DG RBT