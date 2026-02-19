Shah to arrive in Assam on Thursday night on three-day visit

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam's Silchar on Thursday night, beginning a three-day visit to the state, where elections will be due in a few weeks.

He will spend the night at Silchar in Cachar district, and on Friday, he will visit the BSF's Natunpur border outpost along the India-Bangladesh border to review the situation, officials said.

He will then launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)', an initiative focused on border infrastructure and livelihoods, at Natunpur, they said.

He will also address a BJP rally, launching the party's election campaign in the Barak Valley.

Shah will then visit Agartala in Tripura and return to Assam in the evening.

On Saturday, he will attend the CRPF's annual day parade at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati. The parade is being held in the Northeast for the first time, officials said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the new campus of the 10th Assam Police Battalion at Kasutoli in Sonapur, near Guwahati.

Since December 29, this is Shah's third visit to Assam, where the BJP is aiming to retain power for a third consecutive term.

The 126-member Assam assembly is expected to go to the polls in March-April. PTI DG DG SOM