Shah on two-day visit to Assam, take stock of BJP organisation with eye on 2026 polls

Guwahati: Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on Thursday to take stock of the party's organisation ahead of the assembly elections, which would be due next year.

After reaching Guwahati, Shah will attend a meeting of the state BJP's core committee, and later have dinner with party members.

"He will discuss the preparation for the forthcoming Assam assembly elections, which is very important for the party. The home minister takes a keen interest in it," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

On Friday, Shah will inaugurate the newly-constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, followed by the inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and unveiling of various projects of ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles.

Later in the day, he will also attend a convention of the newly elected panchayat members of the NDA.

After that event, he will review the progress of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 5,000 people.

In the evening, he will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of the state's first non-Congress chief minister, Golap Borbora, before leaving for New Delhi.