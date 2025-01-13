Shah to be on 3-day visit of Gujarat from Jan 14; will take part in Makar Sankranti festivities

Ahmedabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from January 14, during which he will launch several projects and take part in Makar Sankranti festivities.

Shah, Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar seat, will fly kites with people in Thaltej, Ranip and Sabarmati areas of Ahmedabad city on January 14, celebrated as Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan in Gujarat, said a release from his office.

"During the day, he will lay the foundation stone for a new police station building and 920 apartments in Ghatlodia area being constructed by the Gujarat Police Housing Corporation. On January 15, Shah will lay the foundation stone for a barrage on Sabarmati river near Ambod village. From the same spot, he will virtually inaugurate a circuit house in Mansa in Gandhinagar," the release said.

"Later during the day, he will launch a project for converting a 2-lane road connecting Sanand with Kalol into a 4-lane road. In the afternoon, he will address people at Kalol after inaugurating an auditorium in the campus of Kalol Taluka Kelavani Mandal, an educational institute," it added.

In the evening, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate a railway underbridge near Saij village of Gandhinagar and Gujarat's first bone bank at Krishna Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospital in Bopal area of the city, the release said.

"On January 16, Shah will visit Vadnagar town of Mehsana district to inaugurate a host of projects, including a museum and a sports complex. He will address a gathering at Science College and pray at Hatkeshwar temple in Vadnagar. Later, Shah will be present as chief guest at the 18th convocation of Ganpat University in Mehsana," it said.

In the evening, Shah will launch a fast track immigration programme for all international airports from Sardar Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, said the release, PTI PJT BNM