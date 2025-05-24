Amit Shah on three-day Maharashtra visit; to attend events in Nagpur, Nanded and Mumbai

Nagpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit of Maharashtra from Sunday.

A statement issued by Maharashtra BJP said Shah will arrive here on Sunday night, and, on May 26, attend a programme at Nagpur Cancer Institute in Jamtha and then lay the foundation stone of the sub centre of National Forensics University in Chincholi village.

"He will then travel to Nanded and attend several programmes. He will leave for Mumbai later in the night. On May 27, he will attend events at Shri Narayan Mandir Madhavbagh and Sir Cowasji Jehangir Hall in Mumbai," the statement informed.