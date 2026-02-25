Shah to begin three-day tour of Bihar's Seemanchal region, focus on border management

Patna, Feb 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin a three-day visit to Bihar's Seemanchal region on Wednesday, with a focus on strengthening border management.

Shah is scheduled to land in Purnea in the afternoon and proceed to Kishanganj. He will visit Araria on Thursday and Purnea on the final day of his tour.

Briefing reporters in Patna, DGP Vinay Kumar said the home minister will review measures related to effective border management.

"Officials of various departments will be briefed during the visit. Discussions are likely to centre on the Nepal border, along with steps to curb narcotics smuggling and the circulation of fake currency," he said.

Shah will also hold a meeting with personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal and other security agencies. He is expected to interact with residents of border villages under the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme, officials said.

The home minister will also meet Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, along with other senior officials, to review regional issues.

The Seemanchal region comprises the districts of Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and Supaul. It shares a boundary with Nepal in the north and the Bangladesh-bordering districts of West Bengal in the east, which are part of the strategic Chicken's Neck corridor. PTI PKD SOM