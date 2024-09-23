Shah to chair BJP meets in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik and Kolhapur on Sep 24-25

Nagpur, Sep 23 (PTI) Union minister Amit Shah will visit Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday to chair meetings of BJP functionaries ahead of the assembly polls, which are likely to held in November.

On Wednesday, he will be in Nashik and Kolhapur to chair meetings of the party.

He will arrive in Nagpur on Tuesday afternoon and will then interact with office bearers of all 62 assembly seats in Vidarbha, state BJP spokesperson Chandan Goswami said on Monday.

The meeting will be attended by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

According to party leaders, Shah will arrive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 6:15pm and chair two meetings, which will go on till late evening.

He will then fly to Nashik at 11:10am on Wednesday, they added. PTI CLS AW BNM