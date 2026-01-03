Shah to chair Parl consultative panel meeting, launch projects in Andamans

Sri Vijaya Puram, Jan 3 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs at Wandoor in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, officials said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, and several other MPs who are members of the panel will participate in the meeting, they said.

In the afternoon, Shah will inaugurate an exhibition on 'Naveen Nyaya Sanhita' (new criminal laws) at the ITF Ground in Sri Vijaya Puram, formerly Port Blair. Later, he will also lay the foundation stones for various projects at the Netaji Stadium.

Shah arrived in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night on a three-day visit. His plane landed at INS Utkrosh, adjacent to Veer Savarkar International Airport, in Sri Vijaya Puram around 10.45 pm. He was received by Lieutenant Governor D K Joshi, among others.

This is Shah's second visit to the islands in less than a month. He visited the archipelago on December 12 to commemorate the 116th anniversary of V D Savarkar's iconic poem 'Sagara Pran Talamala'.

Security has been tightened across the Union territory in view of Shah's visit, officials said.

Shah will depart the archipelago on January 4. PTI SN ACD