Shah to flag off BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand on Friday, party leaders said.

Shah was scheduled to arrive in Ranchi on Thursday night, but his itinerary has been revised, and he will land at the Deoghar airport around 11 am on Friday, they said.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash said Shah would then travel to Sahebganj district's Bhognadih, the birthplace of the legendary Sido and Kanu who led the Santhal revolt in 1855.

"He will then flag off the BJP's Parivartan Yatra for the Santhal Pargana division from Police Line Ground and address a public rally there," Prakash, who is the coordinator of the programme, said.

Later, Shah will visit Jharkhandi Dham in Giridih district and launch the Yatra for the Dhanbad division and also address a public meeting there, he said.

With an eye on the assembly elections, due later this year, the opposition BJP will launch six Parivartan Yatras or march for change in the state to reach out to the people and "expose the failures" of the JMM-led government.

The yatras will cover 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts before concluding on October 2.

Around 50 national and state-level leaders of the BJP, including chief ministers, are expected to participate in the yatras.