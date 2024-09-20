Shah to flag off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Jharkhand on Friday

Ranchi, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on Friday scheduled to flag off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' under which a series of rallies would be taken out in Jharkhand to oust the current JMM-led dispensation from power.

The 'Parivartan Yatra' was planned ahead of the assembly elections due later this year.

Shah is scheduled to visit Sahibganj district's Bhognadih, the birthplace of Sido and Kanu who led the Santhal revolt in 1855, a party leader said.

"He will flag off the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' for the Santhal Pargana division from Police Line Ground and address a public rally there," said Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, who is also the coordinator of the programme.

Later, Shah will visit Jharkhandi Dham in Giridih district and launch the programme for the party's Dhanbad division and also address a public meeting there, he said.

With an eye on the assembly elections, the opposition BJP would launch six 'Parivartan' processions to reach out to the people and "expose the failures" of the JMM-led government in the state.

The yatras will cover 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts before concluding on October 2.

Around 50 national and state-level leaders of the BJP, including chief ministers, are expected to participate in such rallies. PTI SAN NAM BDC