Shah to hold roadshows, rally in Gandhinagar constituency on Thursday, file papers on Friday

Ahmedabad, Apr 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister and BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat Amit Shah will hold three roadshows and address a rally in the constituency on Thursday before filing his nomination the next day, the saffron party said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

"Home Minister Shah will hold his first roadshow in Sanand town of Ahmedabad district and the second one in Kalol town of Gandhinagar district. His third roadshow will be in Ahmedabad city covering areas like Ghatlodia, Naranpura and Vejalpur," state BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said.

The senior BJP leader, seeking re-election from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for a second term, will file his nomination papers on Friday, he said.

The prestigious constituency consists of seven assembly segments -- Gandhinagar North, Kalol, Sanand, Ghatlodiya, Vejalpur, Naranpura and Sabarmati. Ghatlodiya, Vejalpur, Naranpura and Sabarmati are located in Ahmedabad city, but fall in the parliamentary seat.

Advertisment

He will address an election rally in the Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad city after holding the roadshows, said Dave.

Shah arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and held meetings with those managing his election campaign. The finer details of Thursday's roadshows and the subsequent rally were finalised in the meetings that he held with his team members and BJP leaders.

The former BJP president won from Gandhinagar in 2019 with a margin of more than 5 lakh votes. In the past, the seat had been represented by BJP veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani.

The opposition Congress has fielded party secretary Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar. Patel filed her nomination papers on Tuesday.

Voting for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will take place in a single phase on May 7. PTI PD RSY