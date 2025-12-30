Shah to hold series of organisational meetings on second day of Bengal visit

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a series of meetings with party leaders in Kolkata on Tuesday, with barely a few months left for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Shah reached the city on Monday on a three-day visit.

He is scheduled to hold back-to-back closed-door meetings with the BJP's MLAs and MPs, besides representatives in various civic bodies, a leader said.

He is also expected to meet the top brass of the RSS in the state.

He is also scheduled to address a press conference during the day.

After his arrival on Monday, Shah held a meeting at the BJP office in Salt Lake to take stock of the party’s organisational preparedness for the upcoming polls.

His visit is focused on setting the BJP's tone and tenor for the upcoming elections, party leaders said.