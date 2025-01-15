Shah to inaugurate archaeological museum in PM Modi’s hometown Vadnagar on Thursday

Ahmedabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate an Archaeological Experiential Museum and a sports complex in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Thursday, said an official release.

Advertisment

A film on PM Modi's journey will also be released by Shah at the event, said the release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday.

Shah has been on a three-day Gujarat visit since January 14.

Spread over 12,500 square metres and built at Rs 298 crore, the Archaeological Experiential Museum showcases Vadnagar’s rich cultural history of over 2,500 years and its continuous human habitation through excavated archaeological evidence, the release said.

Advertisment

This is a first-of-its-kind museum developed in India where visitors will get an immersive experience of an archaeological site.

The museum displays over 5,000 artefacts, including ceramic assemblages, shell manufacturing (products and raw materials), coins, ornaments, weapons and tools, sculptures, play objects and organic materials like food grains, DNA, and skeletal remains, the PIB release said.

The facility has nine thematic galleries and features a 4,000-square-metre excavation site where archaeological remains can be observed at depths of 16-18 metres. An experiential walkway shed at the excavation site allows visitors to explore and view the archaeological findings unearthed during the excavations, the release said.

Advertisment

Vadnagar is renowned for its unique architecture and historical landmarks, including the Kirti Toran, Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, and Sharmistha Lake. Situated on a major trade route, it was a vibrant centre of convergence for Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Islam.

The Union home minister will also inaugurate a taluka-level sports complex, spread over 34,235 square metres for Rs 33.50 crore, in Vadnagar.

Additionally, a multi-purpose indoor hall has been built for badminton, basketball, table tennis, judo, and a gym. The campus also features a 200-bed hostel, with accommodation for 100 boys and 100 girls, the release said.

Advertisment

During his visit, Shah will also inaugurate the ‘Prerna Complex’ in Vadnagar.

Under this project, a primary school where PM Modi received his primary education, has been renovated at Rs 72 crore, said a release by the Gujarat government.

The school, originally built in 1888, has now been developed by the Archaeological Survey of India as a modern educational institution of the future, with a unique blend of education and moral values through new technology, it said.

Advertisment

The main objective of Prerna Complex is to encourage the spirit of growth and change among students and the general public. This school will inspire the youth to continue on the path from where the Prime Minister's educational journey began, said the release.

Students from across the country come here to learn for a week as part of their study tour. So far, 36 groups of students and teachers from different parts of the country have come to study here, including 720 students and 360 teachers.

The curriculum taught at this campus is designed by IIT, Gandhinagar, which includes nine value-based subjects, said the release. PTI PJT PD NR