Shah to inaugurate BJP training camp in MP on Sat; no mobile phone diktat for attendees

Bhopal, Jun 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to inaugurate a training camp for BJP functionaries in Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram on Saturday, with a highlight being attendees not getting to use mobile phones except during breaks.

The training camp comes on the back of some embarrassing episodes for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party due to objectionable statements by leaders in connection with Operation Sindoor.

After the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, resulting in decimation of terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan before the two nations decided on cessation of hostilities on May 10.

"Amit Shahji will inaugurate the training camp. Mobile phones won't be allowed inside the camp. Nowadays, this practice of not allowing mobile phones is common at such meetings and camps. It has become a sort of code of conduct (to avoid disruptions)," said MP BJP chief VD Sharma.

Party insiders said attendees will be allowed to use mobile phones during breaks.

The opening day of the camp will also see the presence of BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh.

Party sources said leaders will be taught the effective use of social media, amassing followers on such sites, as well as the culture and history of the BJP.

One of the objectives of the event is to teach new leaders and MLAs about the party policies and ideologies, and also to train them in public communication skills. Senior functionaries are going to deliver lectures at the programme, he stated.

The MP high court and the Supreme Court took serious note of state tribal affairs minister Vijay Shah's objectionable comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the officers who led the government briefings on Operation Sindoor, while speaking at a function at Mhow near Indore on May 12.

An FIR was registered against Vijay Shah under the directives of the HC, while the apex court formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the matter.

Before the political storm could die down, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said on May 16 that the Indian armed forces and all soldiers are 'natmastak' (heads bowed) in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a befitting reply to terrorists and Pakistan.

A day later, first-time BJP MLA from Mangawan in Rewa district, Narendra Prajapati, suggested the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan came after a 'UN' order.

"PM Modi would have finished off Pakistan had we not got orders from the 'UN' to stop," Prajapati said at the BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra'.

These controversial statements were slammed by Opposition parties, including the Congress.

Sharma, however, said these camps are routinely held by the party and refuted any link to such statements.

Another BJP leader said such a camp was held ahead of 2023 MP assembly polls in Sehore district, which as attended by Union Ministers and MPs from the state, MLAs, party office bearers and district presidents. PTI LAL BNM