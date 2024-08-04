Shah to inaugurate e-evidence, e-summon systems in Chandigarh

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will inaugurate the e-evidence, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-summon systems built to augment the criminal justice apparatus in Chandigarh.

Shah will also inaugurate a 24x7 water supply project under the Smart City Mission in Manimajra in Chandigarh.

"Today, Bharat's criminal justice system will take a giant stride towards providing speedy and timely justice to people.Will inaugurate the e-evidence, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-summon systems built to augment our criminal justice apparatus in Chandigarh," the minister wrote on 'X'.

The initiative has been taken as part of the new criminal laws which came into effect from July 1.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

The Manimajra water supply project is being set up at a cost of Rs 75 crore and it will benefit over one lakh residents living in the area.

Under the smart city mission, this project is aimed at avoiding wastage of water by minimising its storage through continuous high-pressure supply.

The other objectives of the project include water resource augmentation through leakage reduction, smart metering, limited dependence on groundwater and monitoring of energy consumption, officials said.