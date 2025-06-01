Shah to inaugurate new CFSL building near Kolkata, address BJP leaders on Sunday

Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will on Sunday inaugurate the new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) at Rajarhat near Kolkata, and address BJP leaders and functionaries at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

Shah arrived in the metropolis on Saturday evening.

He was received at the Kolkata airport by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, and party leaders Agnimitra Paul and Rahul Sinha, among others.

Earlier, Shah had posted on X in both English and Bengali: "Leaving for Kolkata. Tomorrow, will inaugurate the new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, which will contribute immensely to strengthening the criminal justice system in West Bengal and Northeast India." "In the afternoon, will interact with the Karyakartas at Vijay Sankalp Karyakarta Sammelan in Kolkata. Looking forward to attending the programmes," he added.

According to the official itinerary, the home minister will begin his day on June 1 with the inauguration of the CFSL building at Rajarhat, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

In the afternoon, Shah will address BJP leaders and functionaries during a party convention at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

The meeting is expected to focus on the BJP's roadmap for West Bengal ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, party insiders said.

"Amit Shah ji will give us a roadmap for the next assembly polls in the state," Majumdar said.

Shah will also pay a visit to the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda at Simla Street in north Kolkata on Sunday.

This is his first visit to West Bengal since Operation Sindoor – the Centre’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

His tour also comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to North Bengal, underscoring the central leadership's sustained focus on the state. PTI PNT SUS RBT