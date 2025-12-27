Shah to launch projects to bolster Guwahati's security: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and an integrated command and control system (ICCS) to bolster the city's security.

Shah will launch the projects on Monday during his visit to the state.

The ICCS will monitor over 2,000 CCTVs in Guwahati to bolster security and emergency response systems in the state, Sarma said.

"A major boost to Guwahati's safety. On 29th December, Adarniya @AmitShah ji is set to inaugurate Guwahati's new Police Commissionerate and an Integrated Command and Control Centre, which will monitor over 2,000 CCTVs to bolster security & emergency response systems," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Shah is also scheduled to visit Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Nagaon district, where he will inaugurate the redevelopment project of the spiritual site on Monday.

The chief minister had earlier said that the state government has taken all efforts to restore the sanctity and grandeur of the place.

"Batadrava Than, freed from encroachments, is now a shining example of what steely resolve can do for the protection of our heritage," the CM had said.

Shah will on the same day also inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a 5,000 seating-capacity in Guwahati. PTI DG DG ACD