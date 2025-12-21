Shah to launch projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary: CM Yadav

Indore, Dec 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch industrial projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore on December 25, marking the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday.

The project launch event will be held in Gwalior, the birthplace of Vajpayee.

Vajpayee’s birth anniversary is celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day’.

Officials said the state government is organising the ‘Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit’ in Gwalior on Vajpayee's birth anniversary to promote industrial investment.

CM Yadav told reporters in Indore that Union minister Shah will attend the summit.

He said that at this conference, Shah will simultaneously perform the groundbreaking ceremony and inauguration of industrial projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore located in different parts of the state.

Yadav said, “This historic conference will be dedicated to Vajpayee. He was a personality who devoted his entire life to democracy. Whether he was in the government or the opposition, he left an indelible mark.” PTI HWP MAS NR