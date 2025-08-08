Shah to lay foundation stone for Janki Mandir's redevelopment in Bihar's Sitamarhi on Friday

Patna, Aug 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Janki Mandir at Punauradham in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita, on Friday, officials said.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the project, worth more than Rs 882.87 crore, will also be attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, several Union ministers and other dignitaries, they said.

The state cabinet had sanctioned Rs 882.87 crore for the integrated development of the temple complex on July 1.

Of the total amount, Rs 137 crore would be spent on the development of the old temple and its premises, while Rs 728 crore would be used for tourism-related activities.

In addition, Rs 16 crore would be spent on comprehensive maintenance for 10 years.

Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) would implement the project.

The state government recently formed a nine-member trust, headed by the chief secretary, for the construction and redevelopment of the shrine.

"Comprehensive development will be carried out on the lines of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra, Ayodhya", Bihar BJP spokesperson Niraj Kumar had told PTI earlier, adding that a large number of pilgrims visit the Punauradham.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of a Noida-based company as the design consultant for the project.

The firm was engaged in the master planning and architectural services for the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. PTI PKD BDC