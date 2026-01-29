Shah to reach Assam on two-day visit; unveil projects, address public rally

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jan 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on Thursday on a two-day visit to roll out government projects and address a public rally, officials said.

Shah will land at Dibrugarh airport in the evening and will spend the night at Manohari Resort in the Upper Assam district, a senior official said.

"He will meet senior BJP leaders and discuss poll strategies for the upcoming Assembly polls," he added.

At 11 am on Friday, he will lay the foundation stone of Assam Assembly's second complex at Dibrugarh town, to be constructed at a total cost of Rs 284 crore.

The project will house the Assembly building, MLA hostel, a 800-capacity auditorium and a 400-capacity barracks, according to a newspaper advertisement by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

The project will be ready within the next 30 months, it added.

Shah will also inaugurate the first-phase of a modern multi-disciplinary sports complex in Dibrugarh.

"The Union home minister will inaugurate the first phase of the project, comprising an indoor stadium, swimming pool, football field, main gallery, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and hostels built at a cost of Rs 238 crore," the DIPR said.

"Shah will then lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the sports complex, which will have an additional public seating space for 30,000 people, a central playground, athletic track and lifts. This will cost Rs 209 crore," DIPR said.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the Institute of Wildlife Health and Research at Dinjan in the district. It will boost research and diagnostic efforts, and help in framing better policy interventions for wildlife.

Besides, the Union home minister will virtually launch a few projects for restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands of Assam under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund Scheme.

"All the programmes of Shah in Dibrugarh will be organised centrally at Khanikar Parade Ground. After unveiling the projects, he will address a public rally there," an official said.

After the Dibrugarh events, Shah will head towards Dhemaji district and join a cultural festival of the Mising community.

"He will join as the chief guest at Takam Mising Porin Kebang Youth Festival," a senior official said.

In the evening, he will visit the Assam BJP's headquarters in Guwahati. There, he will have a discussion on the political situation of Assam, he added.

After concluding the Assam tour, he is scheduled to leave for West Bengal at 7 pm.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior BJP leaders will accompany Shah in all his programmes on both days.

This will be Shah's second visit to the state after his one-day tour on December 29 last year during which he rolled out a series of government projects.

The Assam polls to 126 constituencies are likely to take place in March-April. PTI TR COR TR MNB