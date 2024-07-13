Shah to take part in mega sapling plantation drive in Indore on Sunday

Indore, Jul 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in a mega drive during which a record 11 lakh saplings will be planted in a single day on Sunday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, former BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya said.

The drive is being carried out as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayvargiya, who is the son of state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, told PTI.

"Amit Shahji is expected to reach Indore at noon and offer prayers at a temple. Thereafter, he will plant a sapling. He will head for Revati Firing Range of the BSF situated on Indore-Ujjain Road at 12.40 pm and plant a sapling there as well. The drive aims to plant 11 lakh saplings in a single day," he said.

During his visit to the city, the cleanest in the country as per the Centre's Swachh Survekshan, Shah will open 'PM Colleges of Excellence' in 55 districts of the state at a function in Atal Arts & Commerce College near Bhawarkuan Square, the former MLA said.

Shah is expected to leave for Delhi at 4pm. PTI COR LAL BNM