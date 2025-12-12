Shah to unveil Vajpayee's statue in Panchkula on Dec 24: CM Saini

Panchkula, Dec 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue at Atal Park in Panchkula on December 24.

Saini said this after inspecting the arrangements for the event at Atal Park in Panchkula, according to an official release. He said that after unveiling the 41-foot-tall metal statue of the former prime minister, Shah will inaugurate a mega blood donation camp at Atal Park.

He will also inspect an exhibition set up at the state BJP office, 'Panchkamal.' The chief minister said the Union home minister will then take the salute at the passing-out parade of about 5,000 police personnel at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium, Sector 3. Shah will also attend the "Veer Bal Diwas" programme to be held the same day as the chief guest.

On the issue of alleged "vote theft" raised by the Congress in Parliament, Saini said the opposition has become issueless and is trying to mislead the people of the country by spreading "lies". He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is "misleading the nation and weakening the constitutional institutions". The Congress has no future in the country for the next 40-50 years, he claimed. PTI CHS MNK MNK