Shah to visit Lucknow on June 15

Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Lucknow on June 15 to attend a police appointment ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday.

Speaking at an event honouring meritorious students, Adityanath said Shah would be the chief guest at the event where 60,244 police personnel will receive appointment letters.

"Among the newly appointed, over 12,000 women have been recruited into the police force in a single batch -- a record compared to the mere 10,000 recruited between 1947 and 2017," he noted.

The CM credited this achievement to the government's strong will and commitment to transparent recruitment, adding that Uttar Pradesh is now setting examples in governance and employment. PTI KIS DV DV