Shah to visit Mizoram in August: CM

Aizawl, Jul 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram next month to take stock of the proposed relocation of Assam Rifles' base from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang on its outskirts, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Thursday.

He said that he had discussed the matter with Shah during his visit to Delhi in June.

"A decision to shift Assam Rifles' base from Aizawl to Zokhawsang has been taken already. We are committed to shift the headquarters to the designated place. I am coming to Aizawl to inspect steps taken towards shifting the Assam Rifles' base," Lalduhoma quoted Shah as saying during their meeting.

He said that a joint meeting on the matter was convened to review the steps that have been taken so far and to discuss the next course of action.

Assam Rifles officials said some existing infrastructures or facilities, including magazine building and firing point, have to be shifted to other area within Zokhawsang complex due to the ongoing construction of a road to be used by farmers.

The meeting decided to conduct a joint inspection to expedite the shifting of some infrastructures which will be affected by the ongoing construction of the new road.

The Assam Rifles battalion headquarters at Zokhawsang was inaugurated by Shah on April 1 last year. PTI COR NN