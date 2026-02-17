Shah unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji's statue, says his legacy will inspire people

Gandhinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a nearly 21-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, saying that it would inspire citizens, especially the youth, for generations to come.

Addressing a gathering at the event, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled Shivaji Maharaj’s vision during the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Hindavi Swaraj, is being installed here. This nearly 21-foot-tall statue will, for many years to come, inspire the citizens of Gandhinagar, especially the youth," Shah said.

"Shivaji Maharaj gave the message that Sanatan Dharma cannot be destroyed by vandalising temples. Destructive forces may break temples, but we will continue to restore them, and the country will attain ‘Swaraj’.

"PM Modi fulfilled Shivaji Maharaj’s dream at the time of the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya,” Shah added.

Shah noted that despite the Mughal Empire’s repeated attempts to break his resolve, Shivaji Maharaj never bowed down.

Referring to the destruction of temples in Mathura in the past, he said such acts were meant to weaken the spirit of resistance.

In contrast, Shivaji Maharaj protected temples in the south and restored sacred sites such as the Saptakoteshwar Temple, Shah said.

The Home Minister also highlighted Shivaji Maharaj’s establishment of a powerful navy, describing it as India’s first naval force.

"Today, PM Modi has replaced the colonial Naval flag with Shivaji Maharaj's royal seal on the Indian Navy flag, removing the last symbol of slavery," he said.

Recalling Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, Shah said poet Bhatt had envisioned that India would one day shine with glory before the world. "Today, that vision is becoming a reality," he said.

He also mentioned that Gujarati poet Zaverchand Meghani wrote poems about Shivaji Maharaj to instil patriotism in children.

"Even today, parents narrate stories of Shivaji so that their children grow up committed to serving the nation," Shah added.

According to Shah, Shivaji Maharaj worked to promote Indian languages by replacing Persian and Urdu administrative terms with Marathi and Sanskrit.

"Shivaji Maharaj lived his entire life for ‘Swaraj, Swadharma, and Swabhasha’. Even after his death, within a hundred years, his legacy spread across India. Today, India is following the values of Shivaji Maharaj and presenting a radiant image of Bharat Mata to the world," he added.

Shah said the nation would continue to move forward on the path shown by Shivaji Maharaj. PTI KVM PD NSK