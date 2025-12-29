Shah unveils new Guwahati Police Commissionerate building, surveillance system

Guwahati, Dec 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated a Rs 111-crore new building of Guwahati Police Commissionerate and a surveillance system, comprising 2,000 CCTVs, for the city.

Shah also inaugurated an exhibition on new criminal laws, organised by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), at the newly unveiled police commissionerate office.

At an official function here, the Union home minister unveiled the two projects, developed at a total cost of Rs 292 crore.

The eight-storey office building of Commissioner of Guwahati Police has been constructed at an expenditure of Rs 111 crore and is located in Khanapara area.

The building will house all branches of Guwahati Police and will have a seating capacity for 400 officers, besides a police library and an archive.

During the function, Shah also inaugurated the Intelligence City Surveillance System (ICSS) inside the new police commissionerate building.

As part of this system, developed at an investment of Rs 181 crore, an advanced command and data facility -- Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) -- has been set up.

The unit comprises 2,000 CCTV cameras and has 60 citizen safety and alerting systems, considerably enhancing the overall security apparatus of the Northeast's largest city.

The 'Exhibition on Naveen Nyaya Sanhita' has been organised by the CID of the Assam Police to create awareness of the new laws among the public. PTI TR TR ACD