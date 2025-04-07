Shah visits family of Kirti Chakra awardee cop Humayun Bhat who died battling terrorists in 2023

Srinagar, Apr 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the family of Kirti Chakra awardee Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzammil Bhat, who laid down his life battling terrorists in 2023.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, went straight to Bhat's house at Humhama after landing at Srinagar airport, officials said here.

The Union home minister spent nearly 20 minutes with the slain police officer's father, retired IGP Ghulam Hassan Bhat, before heading to Raj Bhavan, they said.

Posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra, Bhat was among four security personnel who died in the line of duty while battling terrorists in the dense forests surrounding Gadool village of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in September 2023.

Upon Shah's arrival at the airport, he was received by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

Security has been beefed up across Kashmir for Shah's visit with armed personnel deployed in large numbers to ensure an incident-free visit. The Union home minister will review the security situation in Kashmir in a meeting with top security forces and police officers on Tuesday.

He will also review the developmental projects underway in the Valley in a separate meeting. PTI MIJ NSD NSD