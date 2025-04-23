Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah visits Baisaran, security officials brief him

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited Baisaran meadows, the scene of gruesome killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier, officials said.

After attending a wreath-laying ceremony for the victims of the terror attack at the Police Control Room here, Shah flew in a chopper to Baisaran meadows, around 110 kilometres from here, the officials said.

They said Shah was briefed by the security officials about the incident.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Shah arrived here within hours of the attack on Wednesday night and was briefed about the situation by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat.

The Home Minister also chaired a security review meeting, which was also attended by the Lieutenant Governor. PTI MIJ DV DV