Shah wants BJP ally MNF to form next government in Mizoram, claims ex-CM Zoramthanga

Aizawl, Apr 7 (PTI) Mizoram's main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Monday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has wished for and encouraged the MNF to form the next government in the northeastern state.

The MNF is a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre.

The party, however, does not work with the BJP in Mizoram.

The northeastern state is currently governed by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Addressing a political session at the party office in Aizawl, Zoramthanga said that he met with Shah during his visit to Mizoram on March 15, and both the leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including the state's political scenario and India's relationship with neighbouring Myanmar.

"During our meeting, Amit Shah ji wished for the MNF to form the next government. He seriously encouraged me to make massive efforts from the grassroots level," the former chief minister said.

"I never met a person like the home minister who seriously wished that the MNF would return to power," he said.

The MNF ended the Congress’ 10-year rule in 2018 in Mizoram. The ZPM then won the assembly elections in 2023.

Zoramthanga said that Shah had asked him about the current Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

"I only told the Union home minister that the ZPM government is very new and it will learn things gradually," he said.