Shah wraps up Bengal visit, offers puja at Thanthania Kali Temple

Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) Wrapping up his tightly-packed 48-hour visit of West Bengal which was focused on sharpening the BJP's strategies for the upcoming state elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his obeisance at the Thanthania Kali Temple in central Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon before leaving for the airport for his departure to Delhi.

Shah reached the over 300-year-old sanctum, dedicated to the Hindu tantric tradition, at around 3.45 pm after concluding his closed-door meeting with party workers at the Science City auditorium in the eastern parts of the city.

A protest close to the venue was staged by Pradesh Congress workers on College Street, who raised 'go back' slogans for the Union minister.

The agitators were stopped by police who set up barricades to prevent the protestors from reaching anywhere near the temple. PTI SMY NN