Shahabad records 195 mm rainfall in 24-hour period as heavy rain continues in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 6 (PTI) Shahabad in Baran district recorded 195 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period as heavy rain continued to lash Rajasthan, Met officials said on Saturday.

Heavy rain was recorded at some places in Jaipur, Bundi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Tonk, Nagaur and Baran districts.

Shahabad was the wettest place in eastern Rajasthan while Parbatsar in Nagaur district in the western part of the state received 71 mm.

In the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am, Deoli in Tonk district received 155 mm rainfall, followed by Malpura (144 mm), Peeplu (142 mm), Tonk tehsil (137 mm), Aligarh (130 mm), Todarai Singh (126 mm) and Nagarfort (115 mm).

A weather system lying over southwestern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining eastern Rajasthan is tilted towards the southwest. The monsoon trough line is passing through Bikaner and Jaipur, said Radheshyam Sharma, director of the Met office in Jaipur.

The rainfall activity is likely to continue in some parts of eastern Rajasthan and there is a possibility of heavy and very heavy rain at some places of the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions later on Saturday, he said.

There is a possibility of a decrease in the rainfall intensity across the state on Sunday and June 8, with heavy rainfall likely in some places of northeastern Rajasthan, Sharma said.

The rainfall activity is expected to gather pace again on July 9-10, he added.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 40.8 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and Phalodi while Barmer had the highest minimum temperature at 29.6 degrees. PTI AG OZ SZM