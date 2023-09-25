Shahbad Dairy murder: Court frames charges against accused

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) A court here on Monday framed charges, including murder, against a man who repeatedly stabbed and bludgeoned a 16-year-old girl to death in full public view the Shahbad Dairy locality on May 28.

Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Richa Gusain Solanki framed the charges against Sahil under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder), and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Arms Act. The court listed the matter for recording prosecution evidence on November 28. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said there was sufficient incriminating evidence to frame charges against the accused. This includes the CCTV camera footage and recovery of the alleged weapon of offence, he said. Earlier on July 1, the court took cognisance of the Delhi Police's 640-page chargesheet in the case. The horrifying murder was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage showed the man thrusting a knife into the girl no less than 20 times as scores of people passed by but none intervened to save her.

She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, police had said. PTI MNR ANB ANB