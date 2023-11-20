Shahdara police district approaches PESO to dispose off seized firecrackers

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Shahdara district police has approached the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) to initiate the process of disposing seized firecrackers, an official said on Monday.

There is a blanket ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1 in view of air pollution.

The Shahdara district police had seized around 700 kg of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, sources in the police department said. PESO has been informed about the seizures and "the seized firecrackers will be sent to the PESO warehouse of in Faridabad", an officer said.

The crackers will be destroyed following proper procedure, the officer said. The sources said other police districts will initiate the process soon. Delhi has 15 police districts. PTI ALK ANB ANB