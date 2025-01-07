Shahdara Police Station celebrates 110 years of legacy and historical significance

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Shahdara Police Station, one of the oldest police establishments in Delhi, marked its 110th anniversary on Tuesday, reflecting on its storied past and its significant role in India's freedom struggle, an official said.

Established on January 7, 1915 during the British colonial rule, the police station has evolved from its early days of overseeing the entire trans-Yamuna area to becoming a symbol of law enforcement and historical resilience.

"During the colonial era, the Shahdara Police Station was more than just a hub for law enforcement -- it was a site where numerous freedom fighters were detained for their resistance against the British rule. Many revolutionaries, who participated in strikes, protests, and underground movements, were held and interrogated here under harsh conditions. Despite these adversities, their determination remained unbroken, making the station a powerful symbol of sacrifice and courage," said Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Gautam.

The police station's records recount the sufferings of political prisoners, who endured severe treatment yet refused to abandon their quest for independence.

The Shahdara Police Station stands as a testament to the resilience of those who contributed to India's liberation from the colonial rule.

Sharing details of the first FIR, the DCP said, "The first FIR registered at the station dates back to its founding year, January 7, 1915. The case involved a complaint by Khazan Singh, who reported a break-in at his home by Shukhdev Mali and an accomplice. Although no loss was reported, the incident marked the beginning of the station's long-standing commitment to addressing crime." "We pay tribute to all the freedom fighters, who were detained, interrogated and imprisoned at the Shahdara Police Station. Their contributions, sacrifices and the suffering they endured in the fight for India's independence are immortalised in the annals of the station's history," he added.

The officer further said they also acknowledge the transformation that has occurred over the past 110 years, as the station has evolved to serve the needs of the community.

The Shahdara Police Station is not only a symbol of resistance but also a modern institution dedicated to protecting and serving the citizens of Delhi, he added.

On its 110th anniversary, a heartfelt tribute was paid to the freedom fighters, who were detained and interrogated within its walls. PTI BM AS AS