Shaheed Bhagat Singh College announces graded detention for students with low attendance

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in a notification issued on Wednesday announced the implementation of graded detention for the students with less then 40 per cent attendance.

As per the notification, these students will not be allowed to appear for different number of papers based on their attendance percentage.

The students, who have an attendance between 30 per cent to 39.99 per cent, will under the graded detention not be allowed to appear for one paper.

Those with an attendance between 20 per cent to 29.99 per cent will not be allowed to appear for two papers and the students with 10 per cent to 19.99 per cent will not be allowed to appear for three papers.

The college will not allow the students to sit for the exams and appear for any paper if they have less than 9.99 per cent, as per the notification.

The college will issue admit cards to these students only after they submit an undertaking to cover up the deficit attendance in the next semester, the notification said.

It further exempted the students of semester V from the graded detention if they are enrolled in Learning Outcome based Curriculum Framework. However, such students have also been asked to submit the undertaking.

The step has been taken after the students were given a deadline to submit a valid proof justifying their absence from the class set for December 12.

Earlier on December 8 and 11, the college notified the students from different programmes whose attendance fell short to meet the minimum criteria set by the Delhi University (DU). PTI SJJ AS AS