Shahi Idgah dispute: Allahabad HC to hear case on Oct 16

Prayagraj, Sep 30 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned hearing in the matter of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute and fixed October 16 as the next date to hear the case.

When the case was taken up, the high court was informed that the objections to an application for amendment in a suit have not been filed. The amendment was sought by the Hindu side in their one of suits.

The matter is being heard by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain. The high court has consolidated a total of 18 suits related to the case.

Meanwhile, an application from the Muslim side has been filed to "recall" the January 11 order by which the high court had directed to consolidate all the suits related to the case.

On August 1, 2024, Justice Jain had rejected the plea of the Muslim side challenging maintainability of the suits of Hindu litigants.

In the August 1 order, the high court had also held that these suits are not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act and Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August 15, 1947.

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession after removal of structure of Shahi Idgah mosque as well as for restoration of temple and for permanent injunction.

The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

However, the Muslim side (management committee of Shahi Idgah and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board) has opposed the suits on several grounds.