Shahi Idgah dispute: Muslim side moves SC against HC order upholding maintainability of suits

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Muslim side has moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court order rejecting their plea challenging the maintainability of 18 cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

The plea challenging the August 1 order of the high court has been filed in the apex court by the mosque management committee through advocate RHA Sikander.

Sikander said that the plea is likely to be taken up for hearing next week.

On August 1, the high court rejected the Muslim side's plea challenging the maintainability of 18 cases related to the temple-mosque dispute in Mathura, and ruled that the “religious character” of Shahi Idgah needs to be determined.

The high court had dismissed the contention that the suits filed by Hindu litigants relating to the dispute over the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the adjacent mosque violated the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act -- and were thus not maintainable.