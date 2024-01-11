Shahi Idgah row: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on survey modalities

Prayagraj, Jan 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the modalities of a survey of the Shahi Idgah complex located next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura till January 17.

On December 14, the court had allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah and had said the modalities of the survey will be discussed at the next hearing, which was on Thursday.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain adjourned the hearing after being informed that the counsel for the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Lucknow, would not be able to attend court as his father had passed away.

On December 14, the high court had also agreed to the appointment of an advocate-commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque, which the petitioners -- the Hindu side -- claim holds signs suggesting that it was a Hindu temple once.

Justice Jain while hearing a suit filed by the deity Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev and seven others had allowed the application for commission survey. PTI COR RAJ SNS KVK KVK ANB ANB