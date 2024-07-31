Shahi Idgah row: Allahabad HC likely to deliver verdict on maintainability of suits on Thursday

Prayagraj, Jul 31 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court is likely to deliver on Thursday its verdict on a petition challenging maintainability of suits filed in connection with the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute in Mathura.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain on June 6 had reserved his judgment on the plea moved by the Muslim side regarding maintainability of suits.

Several suits have been filed seeking the "removal" of the Shahi Idgah mosque located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, with litigants claiming that the Aurangazeb-era mosque was built after the demolition of the temple.

The mosque management committee, in its petition, has challenged these suits.

The Muslim side -- mosque management committee and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board -- has argued that the suits are barred under Places of Worship Act, 1991.

According to the Muslim side, the suits itself admit the fact that the mosque in question was built in 1669-70.

The suits filed by the Hindu side contain a common prayer seeking the "removal" of the Shahi Idgah mosque from the 13.37-acre complex it shares with the Katra Keshav Dev temple in Mathura. The additional prayers include seeking possession of the Shahi Idgah premises.