Shahi Idgah row: Fresh plea in Mathura court over sanctum sanctorum of Krishna Janmabhoomi temple

Mathura, Jan 24 (PTI) A new plea has been filed in a court here seeking directions to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust to put up a notice board at the temple here saying that the present sanctum sanctorum is "not the real birthplace" of Lord Krishna.

The suit has been filed by Delhi-based advocate PV Raghunandan in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Anupama Singh.

Plaintiff's advocate Pankaj Joshi told the media that the case has been accepted for hearing, but no date fixed in this regard.

In the plea, the plaintiff has claimed that the "original" sanctum sanctorum of the ancient Keshavdev temple was demolished by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed at that place.

Therefore, it should be clearly told the devotees visiting the present sanctum sanctorum of the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple that the place is not the "actual" sanctum sanctorum by erecting a notice board, the petition said.

Joshi said that the plea has sought from the court to pass an order to put up a notice board in this regard.

The Uttar Pradesh government, Mathura municipal corporation, and State Archaeology Department, among others, have been made defendants in the case, Joshi said.