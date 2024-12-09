Shahi Idgah row: Mosque committee plea in SC not maintainable, say Hindu parties

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Hindu parties on Monday informed in the Supreme Court that the mosque committee could have moved the Allahabad High Court itself against the single judge's rejection of their plea in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar heard the submissions of advocate Barun Sinha, who said plea of the Muslim side was not maintainable in the top court at this stage.

A single judge bench of the Allahabad High Court on August 1 rejected the plea of the Committee of Management, Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah, challenging the maintainability of 15 cases related to the temple-mosque dispute in Mathura, and ruled the “religious character” of Shahi Idgah needed to be determined.

Sinha referred to the Allahabad High Court rules and argued, “In view of Chapter 8 of the Allahabad High Court Rules, a special appeal before the division bench of the high court would be maintainable.” He said an appeal in the Supreme Court was not “maintainable against the order of a single judge bench of the high court" and an intra-court appeal in the high court should have been filed. The lawyer therefore sought the plea to be dismissed.

The bench would resume the hearing post the winter break.

On November 29, the CJI-led bench said it would hear on December 9 a plea of the mosque committee against the Allahabad High Court rejecting its petition challenging the maintainability of the cases of the Hindu side related to the dispute.

"This we will hear at length. We will take it up on December 9, at 2 pm... We have to decide what is the legal position," the CJI said.

Speaking for the bench, the CJI, however, said he prima facie felt that an intra-court appeal would lie against the single judge bench order of August 1 of the high court.

"We will certainly give you an opportunity to argue," the bench said.

The mosque committee's contention was that the suits filed by Hindu litigants relating to the dispute over the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the adjoining mosque violated the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act -- and were therefore not maintainable.

The 1991 Act prohibits changing the religious character of any shrine from what existed on the day of the country's Independence. It exempted only the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute from its purview.

The cases filed by the Hindu side seek the “removal” of the Aurangzeb-era mosque they claim was built after demolishing a temple that once stood there.

The high court said the 1991 Act did not define the term “religious character” and the "disputed" place cannot have a dual religious character -- of a temple and a mosque, which are “adverse to each other” -- at the same time.

“Either the place is a temple or a mosque. Thus, I find that the religious character of the disputed place as it existed on August 15, 1947, is to be determined by documentary as well as oral evidence led by both the parties,” the high court said.

The high court concluded that the cases "do not appear to be barred by any provisions of the Wakf Act, 1995; the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991; the Specific Relief Act, 1963; the Limitation Act, 1963 and Order XIII Rule 3A of the Code of Civil Procedure Code, 1908".

Hindu side counsel Vishnu Shankar Jain previously said the Hindu side would move the Supreme Court asking it to vacate its stay on a previous Allahabad High Court order allowing a survey of the mosque.

The mosque management committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board argued that the suits were barred under Places of Worship Act and other laws. On May 31, the Allahabad High Court reserved its judgment on this maintainability plea after hearing both sides.

However, the court reopened the hearing at the request of Shahi Idgah counsel Mehmood Pracha. The judgment, pronounced recently, was reserved on June 6.

The Mathura dispute mirrors the legal tussle in Varanasi, where the Gyanvapi mosque and the Kashi Vishwanath temple are located next to each other. PTI SJK AMK