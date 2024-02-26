Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid declares son as his 'successor'

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The incumbent Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Sunday declared his son "as his successor" in a 'dastarbandi' (investiture) ceremony held the courtyard of the grand mosque.

In his address before making the formal declaration, Bukhari traced the history of the mosque and said the first Shahi Imam was appointed by Emperor Shah Jehan.

The first Imam of Jama Masjid (Hazrat Syed Abdul Ghafoor Shah Bukhari, Shahi Imam) was appointed the Shahi Imam at the age of 63, the current Shahi Imam said.

As per traditions, Imams have declared their successors in the life times.

So, in line with the over 400 years of tradition, from this Jama Masjid, "I declare that Syed Shaban Bukhari is my successor", he announced to a gathering of Islamic scholars, and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

After the announcement, the tying of 'dastarbandi' (turban) on the head began according to the old 'riwaz' (tradition) associated with the investiture.

Syed Shaban Bukhari (29) was anointed as the mosque's Naib Imam in a 'dastarbandi' ceremony in November 2014, the official said.

In the event of Syed Ahmed Bukhari's death or ill-health, he will serve as the 14th Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, it was announced by his father.

The ceremony at the Mughal-era mosque built by Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century lasted more than an hour.

Several 'ulemas (Islamic scholars)' are attending the ceremony for which the mosque -- a veritable symbol of old Delhi or Shahjehanabad and a celebrated landmark -- was decked up.

Some congratulatory posters bearing images of the Shahi Imam and his son have been put up along the street running in front of the mosque, whose architecture draws awe from both locals and foreign tourists.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari -- the 13th Imam in the line of descent -- is the son of Syed Abdullah Bukhari, the 12th Shahi Imam, who died aged 87 in 2009.

He succeeded his father in October 2000 as the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid. PTI KND RPA