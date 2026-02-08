Shahi Imam of Punjab attacked in Ludhiana; case registered

Ludhiana, Feb 8 (PTI) Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, was attacked near the historic Jama Masjid in Field Ganj here following a dispute over the ongoing renovation of the mosque, officials said on Sunday.

A group of individuals -- Ubed Ur Rehman and his sons, Atiq Ur Rehman and Mohammad Ahmed, hurled bricks at the cleric, with one of them resorting to physical assault a few days ago, they said.

A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation. The incident was said to be the outcome of an ongoing renovation work of the mosque.

Police said a case was registered against the accused on Saturday.