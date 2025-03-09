Shahid Kapoor reacts to sharing stage with Kareena Kapoor at IIFA: We keep running into each other

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) "It's nothing new, we keep running into each other here and there," says Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor after he shared the stage with Kareena Kapoor Khan at an event here.

At the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards on Saturday night, Shahid was quizzed about posing for the shutterbugs with Kareena, his former co-star and partner.

"For us, it’s nothing new…aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hain (Today we met on the stage but we keep running into each other here and there) but it’s totally normal for us… If people felt nice, it’s nice," the actor told reporters here.

On Saturday, Shahid and Kareena attended the press conference for the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Awards, to the surprise of a section of social media users who called it a reunion of Aditya and Geet, the fan-favourite characters from their 2007 hit film "Jab We Met".

The paparazzi also captured the two actors sharing a warm hug and later on engaging in a conversation.

Shahid and Kareena, who have also shared screen space in films such as "36 China Town", "Chup Chup Ke", and "Fidaa", dated for several years in the early 2000s before parting ways in 2007. They later starred in 2016's "Udta Punjab" but didn't have any scenes together.

The duo is part of the star-studded line-up of performers, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, at the 2025 IIFA Awards.

The gala -- to be hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan -- will conclude on Sunday.