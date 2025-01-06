Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri begin filming for Vishal Bhardwaj's next

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Actors Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri have commenced shooting for their upcoming action thriller film, the makers said on Monday.

The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson shared the news about the shooting schedule on their official Instagram page.

“A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today! Stay tuned as the magic unfolds. Straight from the Mahurat shoot! #SajidNadiadwala Presents A @vishalrbhardwaj Film. Film releasing on 5th December 2025,” the post read.

Actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda round out the cast of the movie, which began its muhurat shoot today in Mumbai.

The upcoming untitled movie comes 15 years after Bhardwaj and Kapoor started their collaboration with critically-acclaimed movie “Kaminey”, which was followed by “Haider” in 2014 and “Rangoon” in 2017.

Kapoor will be seen next in the action thriller “Deva”, in which he will be essaying the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. It is slated to release on January 31.

Dimri has Karan Johar’s home production film, “Dhadak 2” in pipeline, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has three movie releases this year including Salman Khan’s “Sikandar”, mutli-starrer comedy “Housefull 5”, and Tiger Shroff-starrer “Baaghi 4”. PTI KKP NB