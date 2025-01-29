Shah's arrival in Guwahati postponed as his flight cancelled due to dense fog

Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled arrival in Guwahati on Sunday for a two-day visit to Assam was postponed by a day as his flight was cancelled due to dense fog, officials said here.

He will arrive here on Monday morning for a day-long visit, they said.

Shah was initially scheduled to reach Guwahati late on Sunday and spend the night at the state guest house in Koinadhara area here.

There was no programme listed for Sunday, they said.

Except for the night halt, the schedule of his programmes remains unchanged, one of the officials said.

"Shah's arrival has been postponed by a day as his flight was cancelled due to dense fog. He will arrive here on Monday morning," he said.

On Monday, he will pay homage to martyrs of the Assam movement, a protest against illegal foreigners, at the newly constructed 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' here.

Shah will then leave for Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Borduwa of Nagaon district, where he will inaugurate the redevelopment project of the spiritual site, the officials said.

The home minister is also scheduled to address a public rally at Borduwa after the inauguration, they said.

Shah will return to Guwahati, where he will inaugurate a new building of the police commissionerate and an integrated command and control system (ICCS) to bolster the city's security.

Shah's last programme of the day will be the inauguration of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a 5,000-seat capacity, in Guwahati. PTI DG ACD SSG BDC