Shah's doctored video row: Rajasthan BJP files FIR

Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) A day after the Delhi Police registered a case following a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah surfaced online, Rajasthan BJP's social media department on Monday filed a fresh FIR in connection with the incident.

The FIR was lodged at Cyber Crime police station here, police said.

According to Cyber Crime police station SHO Shravan Kumar, the case was registered under sections 153A ((promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, etc), 465 (forgery), and 171C (undue influence at elections) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66C (identity theft) of the IT Act.

In the FIR lodged by BJP intellectual cell convener Rajendra Singh Shekhawat and its social media department co-convener Ajay Vijayvargiya, it has been alleged that a doctored video of Shah is being made viral on social media platforms 'X' and Facebook in which an attempt is being made to instigate people on reservation issue.

"This is a doctored video and has the potential to deteriorate the social harmony during the Lok Sabha elections," Vijayvargiya said, adding that all senior leaders of BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have assured that no changes in the Constitution regarding reservation will be made.

On Sunday, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police registered an FIR after the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs, filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

"The Congress wants to give reservation to people of a particular community by reducing the quota for the SC, ST and OBC communities. In such a situation, the opposition party is misleading the common people about reservation during the elections," Vijayvargiya said.

In a statement, Shekhawat said that the user is trying to instigate communities by editing Shah's video and this is likely to spoil the social harmony during the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on May 1 for questioning in connection with the case and police in some BJP-ruled states also swung into action making the first arrest in Assam.

Notices have been issued to five members of the Telangana Congress, including its chief Reddy, who posted the video on X, sources said, adding that a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell handed over a notice to the Chief Minister's Office on Monday. PTI SDA AG KVK KVK