Shah's Instagram followers cross one cr mark

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's followers on Instagram have crossed 10 million (one-crore) mark, with BJP sources saying their numbers saw a steep rise following the passage in Parliament of some landmark bills, including three legislations which overhaul criminal codes and laws.

Advertisment

Shah, a key strategist of the party, has over 34.1 million followers on X, 10.7 million on Instagram and 15 million on Facebook, and he has been the most followed politician on social media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They noted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seen as the most visible opposition leader, has 6.8 million followers on Facebook, 5.1 million on Instagram and 24.7 million on X.

Party leaders said Shah's following has seen a consistent rise after he became the BJP president in 2014 following its massive victory as it for the first time won a majority in Lok Sabha on its own with Modi as the prime ministerial face. He was the BJP president as the party was re-elected in 2019 with a bigger majority, they noted.

Shah joined the Modi cabinet as Home and Cooperation Minister in 2019 and has been associated with some of the most flagship and ideological moves of the government, including nullification of Article 370. PTI KR KR DV DV