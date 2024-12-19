Shah's remark insulted Ambedkar, should take back his words: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should take back his recent remark on B R Ambedkar, and alleged that it has harmed the Dalit icon's dignity and offended his followers.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's reaction came even as the BJP and opposition parties at the Centre locked horns over Shah's remark made earlier this week in the Rajya Sabha.

The BSP is aligned with neither the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the INDIA bloc, which comprises the Congress, Samajwadi Party and other opposition factions.

"The words used by the BJP's Amit Shah in Parliament about the original architect of the Indian Constitution and the revered God and Messiah of Dalits and other neglected classes, Param Pujya Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, have greatly harmed Babasaheb's dignity," Mayawati said at a select press conference here.

"Our party believes that this has insulted him in a way, due to which there is tremendous anger and resentment among his followers in the whole country and I would say that he should take back these words soon and also repent for this. Otherwise, his followers will never be able to forget this incident nor will they ever be able to forgive him," the BSP chief added.

Mayawati also slammed the Congress, accusing it of not giving due respect to Ambedkar in the past.

"Ambedkar's followers have not yet been able to forget the innumerable misdeeds of the Congress party against Babasaheb. They are never going to forgive the Congress party, no matter how much it changes its style and conduct etc.," she added.

Mayawati alleged that after Ambedkar's death, the Congress worked to remove his name and his contributions to the making of the Constitution from the pages of history.